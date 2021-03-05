Thunder Bay woman sentenced for assaulting man with rock

By Karen Edwards

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

THUNDER BAY- A Thunder Bay woman was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from two separate incidents from late 2020.

Rayanne Shewaybick, 39, appeared in a virtual Thunder Bay courtroom on Thursday, March 4, where she pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

She was sentenced to 90 days in custody on each offence but was given enhanced credit for the time she has served in pre-trial custody. Going forward, she has 39 days to serve in jail.

Court heard one of the charges occurred on Dec. 9, 2020, after police were dispatched to a walking path near the Dawson Road area after receiving reports of four people allegedly assaulting one person.

When police and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, the victim was on the ground and had two swollen eyes and blood on his head.

It was determined Shewaybick had hit the victim in the head with a rock during the assault, court heard.

Police initially charged Shewaybick with aggravated assault but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with a weapon on Thursday.

Shewaybick was also sentenced for assault causing bodily harm for an offence that took place on Nov. 28, 2020, where she punched a relative in the face several times. The complainant went to the hospital where police were then called. Shewaybick was subsequently arrested and charged at her home.

Defence counsel George Joseph for the accused told the court Shewaybick was intoxicated during the November incident and has no memory of the incident.

Court heard Shewaybick developed an alcohol addiction after the passing of her mother a few years ago. Shewaybick has no criminal record and both her parents were residential school survivors, Joseph said.

After her custodial sentence, Shewaybick must abide by probation conditions for a period of 12 months, she can’t communicate or contact either victim and also faces a two-year weapons prohibition.

