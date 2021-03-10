Editorial
COLUMN: Living with COVID-19

March 10, 2021 73 views

By Helen Miller In reflecting on the past year there have been many lifestyle changes that might not be if it wasn’t for the COVID 19 pandemic. We were so afraid of the deadly disease for the first time in Six Nations’ history every entrance to the reserve was barricaded with only residents and essential deliveries allowed past. Schools were closed. All non-essential businesses closed. Essential businesses curbed their hours. Few cars were travelling the roads. People hunkered down in their homes hoping to keep the COVID 19 at bay. There was a quietness to our prosperous and thriving community that we hadn’t had for many decades. Under darkness Six Nations was a ghost town. The brave souls who did venture out wore masks not thinking a year later they…

