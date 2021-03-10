Mississaugas of Credit First Nation on way to vaccinating entire community after weekend clinic vaccinates over 400

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation-The majority of those living on the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

The MCFN held it’s first vaccination clinics on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 at the MCFN Community Centre on New Credit Road where 444 people were vaccinated.

“We’ve been waiting for a couple of weeks to know when our (vaccine) was coming in, we got notice a few days ago and the staff scrambled and worked with (Haldimand and Norfolk Health and Social Services) and put together the vaccination clinic,” MCFN Chief R. Stacey Laforme said.

The effort, in collaboration with Haldimand and Norfolk Health and Social Services (HNHSS)helped provide almost 700 Pfizer vaccinations to any community member over the age of 18. There are about 850 people living in New Credit and about 2,600 registered band members.

Laforme is excited to have the community get the first dose of the two-dose vaccination and to have his own vaccination.

“It went well, I’m not a big needle fan, but who is? I have had no adverse effects as far as I can tell,” he said.

He is cautiously optimistic for what this means for the future of the community and hopes both New Credit and Six Nations can return to normal at some point.

“We’re looking at this as a good step toward movement back to the normal world,” he said. “We don’t see it as the step, but the next step. A year ago there was a little bit of anxiety and pressure to protect our nations and members and today were looking at it like, maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel, sort of perspective.”

MCFN has zero active cases of COVID-19, one possible case and have had 17 cases in total since the pandemic began last March.

Kailey Thomson, MCFN chief operating officer said staff and HNHSS are working toward additional vaccination clinics for those who missed the weekend’s clinic. No dates have been set.

All those who were vaccinated over the weekend are scheduled to return for their second dose April 10th and 11th.

Laforme said the clinic went well, aside from some confusion at the morning start up.

“It went well,” he said. “It was a little confusing at the very beginning. It was new to us, we planned vey quickly, but after a half an hour of chaos it all got straightened out.”

Thomson said part of the reason the MCFN’s pandemic response was as effective as it was, is because council and community come together to keep everyone safe.

“The chief and council acted quickly implementing restrictions,” she said. “We had a lot of cooperation from the community itself. (MCFN) putting out educational information, there was a lot of community buy-in and understanding in the community.”

Community members have adapted to reduced services, reduced service hours and the new normal, they’ve managed to switch from largely in-person payments and appointments to virtual payments and appointments.

Laforme said in his first announcement to the community that First Nations have advantages in a crisis. “A lot of communities, no matter how strong ties have they are still a group of separate community members who may look and love each other, but when you look at First Nations, we are families and that helps us try to protect each other. This a scary time, a dangerous time but we will get through this,” he said. “This is a pandemic, it is a challenging time, but we’ve lived our lives through challenging times. This is just another obstacle for us to meet and I think we’ve done that fairly well.”

Laforme said as the pandemic stretches on it is becoming more difficult to convince community and business owners to continue adhering to safety measures, but they are doing the best they can.

Laforme also sees the pandemic having positive outcomes. MCFN staff have connected with neighbouring communities like Haldimand and worked well together.

“I appreciate everyone coming together, the Haldimand staff were very complimentary to my staff over here saying how coordinated and functional, how well they kept things together. Overall they worked well together,” he said.

Despite some hiccups it worked fairly well with the Ontario Provincial Police and he hopes to bridge those relationships in the future.

“I see it as a real chance to build relationships. We haven’t always had the best relationship with our neighbours. I look at this an opportunity to build on that and make it stronger,” he said. “I’m very hopeful for that.”

