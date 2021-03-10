Local News
Six Nations Elected Council closes services due to COVID-19

March 10, 2021

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has closed its offices for two weeks because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community. SNEC also asked businesses to reduce their hours, but many SNEC services are still operating. SNEC released a statement on March 4 alerting the community that it had passed a motion to close council departments. The motion was passed in a closed meeting. SNEC closed their departments for two weeks from 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, re-opening Friday, March 19. “Neighboring communities have reported cases of the COVID-19 variants. Luckily, Six Nations has not reported any variants of concern to date. It is imperative that we all abide by the stay at home order as much as possible,” the statement said. SNEC said…

