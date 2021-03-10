Six Nations loses two more community members to COVID-19

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Two more Six Nations community members have died as a result of COVID-19.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was informed by Ohsweken Public Heath about one death on March, 5 and another on March 8.

In a statement SNEC extended heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family and friends, but said we need to pull together, apart, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We must all come together to ensure that we don’t lose any more community members to this virus. This past year has been incredibly difficult for Six Nations, but we must continue to persevere and protect one another,” the statement said.

The community was reminded that it is still in the Black Alert Level and has been since January 18.

People are not supposed to leave their homes except for essential outings, like medical appointments or grocery shopping and people are not supposed to gather with anyone outside of their household.

“We continue to see a high amount of active COVID-19 cases within the territory. It is more important than ever that we continue to follow the guidance of Public Health to stop the spread of this virus and to prevent any further loss of life. This includes staying home, social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, and disinfecting commonly-touched surfaces,” the statement said.

There are currently 60 active cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations with three new cases as of March 8. there have been 34 positive cases in the last seven days. There are a total of 346 people in isolation, down from 370 on Friday. Five people are in hospital and there are now five deaths.

There has been a total of 398 cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations.

Toronto has 42 cases per 100,000 people, whereas Six Nations has 814 cases per 100,000. Hamilton is sitting at 56, Brantford at 32 and Haldimand Norfolk has 26 cases per 100,000.

SNEC reminded community members that it is possible to have an asymptomatic case of the virus, meaning community members may not have symptoms, but are still contagious.

If a community member believes they may have come into contact with a positive case of COVID-19, or if are displaying symptoms, contact the COVID-19 Assessment Centre to book a test at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909 or book a test online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

“Six Nations Elected Council continues to send their thoughts, prayers, and good medicine to those affected by this virus and to those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. Our community is resilient, and we will get through this crisis together,” the statement said.

