Six Nations Police alert community of suspicious man taking photos of children

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -Six Nations Police are asking the community to be on the look for a suspicious red Dodge Caravan spotted taking photos of children playing on porch at a home on Third Line Road on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:27 p.m..

The incident occurred on Third Line Road, between Mohawk Road and Seneca Road.

Police said four children were outside playing on the porch when a red Dodge Caravan with tinted windows stopped and parked on road in front of the house. Police said a man got out of the van and began taking photographs from the roadway. He then got back in the vehicle and left heading east on Third Line Road.

The children reported the suspicious activity to the adults in the residence who called police.

A licence plate was not able to be obtained; the adult could only describe the man as wearing blue jeans, a black coat and a hat.

Police patrolled the area and had negative results locating the vehicle.

Six Nations Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

