Six Nations starts COVID-19 vaccinations, 154 given out

By Victoira Gray

Writer

Vaccinations have started trickling into Six Nations.

Six Nations released a statement on March 8 saying Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) opened a vaccination clinic at Emily C. General Elementary School a week ago on Tuesday March 2 and gave out 154 first doses of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Currently, there have been 295 first doses of the two-dose vaccine given in the community since the Iroquois Lodge was vaccinated over a month ago.

The community received 200 more doses of the Moderna vaccine March 5 and these doses will be given out at a vaccination clinic this week.

Candice Lickers, communication officer for SNEC said only people who have registered for a vaccine online, and who meet the second priority group are eligible right now.

“People that have pre-registered online or by calling in will receive a phone call from the vaccine clinic confirming the date and time of the members scheduled, appointment-only vaccination appointment. Much like the assessment centre the vaccine clinic has a strict by-appointment policy in effect,” she said.

The statement said Emily C. General Elementary School was chosen for the community vaccination site because it has traffic flow advantages, adequate refrigeration and airflow quality, and “other vaccine requirements as identified in Ontario’s Ministry Guidelines”.

“For strict safety and protocol reasons, vaccine doses are stored off-site from the clinic with security in place,” the statement said.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force worked with the Emergency Control Group to launch a pilot program to vaccinate the remaining front-line workers and elders in the community members as outlined in the priority matrix.

The clinic will keep administering vaccines as they are made available. The statement said all of Canada is currently struggling to procure vaccines, simply because the supply is not yet available to meet the demand.

“I will continue to stress to Canada and Ontario the need for a full community roll-out of vaccines to ensure that every Six Nations member who wants the vaccine can get it now. Our community is in a crisis and the vaccine is needed now,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said.

Vaccine appointments are being booked according to the vaccine priority matrix, which was approved by SNEC February 19.

The first phase of the matrix, vaccinating all residents in long-term care facilities is already complete. All staff and residents, who consented to a COVID-19 vaccine were given their first dose in late January.

The next phase includes those with lower risk of severe health outcomes if they contract the virus, but there is less control over risk of exposure to the virus due to occupational/environmental hazards.

Those people include front line workers in close contact with the public, unable to work from home and have limited control over risk of exposure, which can include, first responders, frontline healthcare workers, home care health workers and those working in congregate care settings (shelters/group homes).

The third group includes people who are higher risk for severe outcomes due to age and health conditions, but can easily mitigate risk by taking public health precautions like staying home, wearing a mask, washing hands often, etc. This groups includes people over the age of 60 or who are immunocompromised and receive home care.

The fourth and final group is for those with a lower risk of a severe outcome who can easily mitigate their risks by taking public health precautions. This group includes the general public and those who can easily work from home.

Community members who wish to receive a vaccine can pre-register online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca. Those who do not have access to the internet can pre-register by phone Monday to Friday, 8:30 a. m. to 4 p.m. at 226-227-9288.

SNEC is asking people to continue following Public Health guidelines while vaccinations take place and beyond. People are still vulnerable to COVID-19 infections during the time period between the first and second doses of the vaccine. The level of immunity to the virus does not take its full effect until a few weeks after the second dose.

SNEC wants to remind community members that once the two-dose vaccination period is complete for the majority of the community, it is still everyone’s responsibility to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and public health guidelines are not changing. Community members are still asked to stay home, physical distance, wear a properly fitted mask, wash hands often and sanitize commonly touched surfaces.

Report symptoms, even the mildest ones, to either the Ohsweken Public Health office at 519-445-2672 or the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or at 226-446-9909. Asymptomatic cases can still spread COVID-19 without displaying any symptoms.

If you think you may have come into contact with a positive case of COVID-19, or if you have shown symptons, book a test at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909 or online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca

