When two people said enough

Sometimes it’s difficult to stand up. Particularly in First Nation communities where protesting has become an art form. But internally, that’s a different story. Within our communities secrets still reign. So for two women to stand up against the bureaucracy whether it is government, or governing bodies can be ominous. When Cassandra “Bean” Minerd and Aryien Stevens learned the team general manager Tia Schindler had written a letter of support to a convicted pedophile they couldn’t contain their outrage. The Haudenosaunee Women’s Lacrosse team has played at national levels and was heading to the World Lacrosse games next year. As team members they were proud to be on the team and anxious to show what Haudenosaunee women can do on a lacrosse field. They couldn’t wait to take up the…



