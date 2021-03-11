Brantford Police seeking information on missing man

Brandon Powless missing

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are seeking the assistance of the public to verify the location and well-being of Brandon Powless who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Powless is known to frequent the downtown area of the City of Brantford and was last seen on February 27, 2021 at a location on Colborne Street.

He is described as a 39 year-old aboriginal male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Powless was last seen wearing a dark colour hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton pattern on it, dark colour pants, dark colour shoes, dark colour boots and a winter toque.

Any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Brandon Powless can be provided to the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113.

