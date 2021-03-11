Daily
National News

Final report: More than $3B paid to 38,000 victims of residential schools

March 11, 2021 38 views

TORONTO- A new report says more than $3 billion has been paid out to victims of Canada’s notorious residential schools.

The report says more than 38,000 victims received compensation for sexual, physical and other abuse.

The money was paid under settlement terms of the Indian residential schools class action.

The claims process began in 2007 and closes at the end of the month.

The aim was to redress in part the horrific abuse many Indigenous children suffered over the decades.

Today’s final report on the independent assessment process is from the committee overseeing the claims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.

 

