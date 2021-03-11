Six Nations community members turning to off-reserve COVID-19 vaccination clinics

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations community members unsure of when they will receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Six Nations are turning to outside clinics for COVID-19 vaccination protection.

Six Nations health representatives said they are receiving “numerous concerns from community members” about when they can get their shots, but instead of waitingthey are heading to outside clinics.

Six Nations people have been getting their vaccinations in clinics in Simcoe, Brantford, Hamilton and as far away as Windsor.

Six Nations health will be holding its second vaccination clinic Friday, March 12, at Emily C. General Elementary School where an estimated 200 shots are expected to be given out. To date 295 COVID-19 vaccination shots have been given out at Six Nations.

At nearby Mississaugas of the Credit a recent weekend clinic saw 444 vacinnations given out and a second round is taking place this coming weekend, March 13 and 14th.

Six Nations health representatives said in a statement Thursday anyone receiving their first vaccination at outside clinics must return to those same clinics for the second shot.

The statment said “while community members are free to seek vaccination from neighboring health units, consistency must be maintained throughout the vaccination process.Members must be aware that first and second doses must be administered at the same COVID-19 vaccination clinic.”

The statement said returning to the same clinic is required to ensure vacine brands are consistent and for data gathering . The statement said data gathering is needed to provide a clear picture of the vaccines to the provincial government and to help advocate for more doses.

The statement also asks if you have pre-registered with Six Nations for a vaccine, but have received it elsewhere, to advise the Six Nations health unit that you have been vaccinated and cancel the appointment.

The statement added “The community’s continued patience is appreciated as we work to improve the vaccine rollout process for Six Nations. Please know that we are working diligently, 7 days a week, to keep up with the clinic needs, pre-registration process, and vaccine integrity.”

They are asking community members to pre-register online or if you do not have internet access to call in. You will be contacted with your appointment time.

Six Nations is now completing vaccinations for community members who are 50+ years of age and/or members who are immunocompromised and are receiving homecare.

Additionally, members are asked to complete the vaccination consent form before arriving to their appointment. Consent forms are sent at the time of appointment confirmation if the individual making the appointment has the ability to print. The consent form can also be found online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

Vaccinations will only be administered to those who have pre-registered and have a confirmed appointment. Pre-registration can be done online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca. Only members that do not have internet access should be calling the phone line to pre-register at 226-227-9288, Monday to Friday, between 9:00AM and 4:30PM.

In the meantime community members are being urged to continue to wear a mask and social distance in between and after vaccinations as those who are vaccinated are only protected against moderate to severe illness and could still transmit the virus to others.

To book a COVID-19 test, please visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

