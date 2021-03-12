Daily
National News

Machine broke down: Two snowmobilers in Manitoba die from exposure 

March 12, 2021 89 views

LAC BROCHET, Man.- Police believe two men died of exposure after they and another man went snowmobiling near a remote community in northwestern Manitoba.

Thompson RCMP say the three went out on Tuesday but their machines stopped working.

Mounties say the men began walking back to the First Nations community of Lac Brochet but got separated in bad weather.

A 31-year-old man made it back, but a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old did not.

RCMP says searchers found them dead a day later not far from the community, which is more than 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the deaths are not criminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.

