Six Nations COVID-19 vaccination clinic open, urges community members to register

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers as of Friday, March 12, 2021

By Victoria Gray

Writer

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Emily C General School is up and running.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Heath Services announced that the clinic is operating on March 12, 16 and 18th at the school on Friday with more dates and times to come.

Health services said the vaccination clinic confirmed earlier in the week that more than 2,000 people have pre-registered for the vaccine and all of those people will receive the first dose of the two-dose vaccine in the next couple of weeks.

The clinic will not accept walk-in’s under any circumstance.

The government has guaranteed Six Nations more shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses within the coming days, and SNEC is preparing for a steady stream of doses coming into the community.

“This eliminates the need for using the COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Matrix due to a greater quantity of vaccines coming into the community. A reminder that this prioritization matrix was only used when we were in the context of an extremely low number of vaccines coming into the community,” the release said.

Only those who register for the vaccine will receive an appointment. SNEC is asking everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine to register for it to make the best use of vaccines allotted to Six Nations.

“Every community member 18 years of age or older is strongly encouraged to pre-register in advance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” SNEC said.

Elders will continue to have priority in the vaccine roll-out, so SNEC is strongly encouraging elders to pre-register as soon as possible. Once that’s done staff will contact elders to confirm the date and time of their appointment.

“Members must ensure that phone volumes are on and turned up in order to receive these calls from the vaccine clinic,” it said.

Vaccine clinic staff will not leave voice messages. If members do not answer the phone to confirm the date and time of their appointment the next person on the list will be called to ensure vaccine doses do not go to waste.

Those who get an appointment must bring a completed consent form to the clinic. To fill out the consent form visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

To pre-register for the vaccine visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

Those who do not have access to the internet can call 226-227-9288 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Community members who received the first dose of the vaccine off-reserve at another clinic must get their second dose with the same public health unit.

“If you have already received your first dose off-reserve, you cannot get your second dose at Six Nations,” SNEC said.

SNEC is urging people to continue following public health measures that have been in place throughout the pandemic because some members of our community are not eligible for vaccine yet, including children.

“We must consider them in continuing to prevent the spread of this virus,” SNEC said.

Add Your Voice