Six Nations couple facing drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations people are facing drug charges after Six Nations Police searched a First Line Road home March 10th, 2021, and found items believed to contain a cocaine residue.

A man and woman , and an infant child were found in the residence. Ogwadeni:deo was contacted to provide assistance for the child.

During the search Police said they located evidence of trafficking in Controlled Drugs and Substances, large amounts of Canadian and American currency and items that contained cocaine residue.

Charged was a 21-year-old woman of Ohsweken was charged with Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, Fail to comply with Undertaking X 2. She was released on an Undertaking with conditions.

A 31-year-old man, also of Ohsweken was charged with Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, Fail to comply with an Undertaking, Breach of Probation. He was held for a formal bail hearing on March 11, 2021.

Identities of both of the accused are being withheld to protect the identity of the child.

