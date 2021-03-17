Brantford looking for input on Mohawk Lake District plans

BRANTFORD, ON – The City of Brantford is inviting residents to have input on the Mohawk Lake District Plan.

Residents are invited to attend one of two virtual Open Houses taking place on March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to ask questions and share feedback that will help “inform City staff and Mohawk Lake Working Group recommendations to Brantford City Council.”

Two established local organizations have expressed interest in relocating to the Mohawk Lake District. The De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Indigenous individuals, families and communities through wholistic Indigenous, Traditional and Western health care. The Lansdowne Children’s Centre supports children and youth with physical, developmental or communications needs, and their families. In addition, the City is also considering options to retain other land parcels in the District to be used to create the vision and plan the community helped develop and design.

Residents can go to www.LetsTalkBrantford.ca/MLD where residents can submit questions and feedback in advance of the open houses and also register to speak at one of the meetings. Those who do not have access to, or are not comfortable using a computer can call 519-759-4150 ext. 5546 to register to listen to the open house or ask questions during the live meeting by phone.

To preview what will be discussed at the virtual Open Houses, or to ask a question or share feedback in advance of the meetings, please visit www.LetsTalkBrantford.ca/MLD. Questions asked on this platform will be discussed during the virtual meetings. Those interested in the virtual Open House who do not wish to speak can watch the meetings live on the City of Brantford’s YouTube channel. Both meetings will have the same content.

After two years of collective community input, in November 2020, the Mohawk Lake District Plan was approved by Brantford City Council. For more details about the District Plan and how it was developed, visit www.Brantford.ca/MohawkLakeDistrictPlan.

Add Your Voice