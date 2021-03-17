Daily
OPP Emergency Response Team collecting evidence on Six Nations

March 17, 2021

By Victoria Gray

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Ontario Provincial Police were investigating an undisclosed incident on Six Nations.

Six Nations Police Services posted a message to their Facebook on March 17 saying the OPP were in the south west corner of the territory, but Six Nations Police communications officer Derrick Anderson, said it was an OPP investigation and they couldn’t comment on the incident that precipitated the investigation.

“You may see a large contingent of police officers on the south west corner of the territory the officers are conducting necessary follow up to previous occurrence be advised there is no danger to the public,” the Facebook post said.

Oxford OPP media relations officer Const. Patti Cote confirmed officers from the Oxford County OPP detachment were on Six Nations investigating, but couldn’t say more, or where they were investigating other than south west.

“I can confirm it is an Oxford investigation and it’s a follow up from Oxford incident,” she said. “I can’t give you any more information.”

County of Brant OPP media officer, Const. Conrad Vitalis said the OPP team on scene isn’t a criminal investigations team, but an emergency response team collecting evidence, but he also couldn’t divulge more information.

“I don’t have authorization to release anything more. It’s an ongoing criminal investigation, but there’s no danger to the public. It’s more follow up stuff,” he said.

The OPP and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau will host a media conference on March 18 in relation to an eight month investigation into a complex firearms and drug trafficking network in Southwestern Ontario, but there is no word on whether the two are connected.

