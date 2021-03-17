Six Nations COVID-19 vaccination centre has 6,000 vaccine doses

By Victoria Gray

Writer

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Emily C General School is up and running, while the community mourns the loss of three more community members who have perished from COVID-19.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Heath Services announced that the clinic is operating on March 12, 16 and 18th at the school on Friday with more dates and times to come.

Health services said the vaccination clinic confirmed earlier in the week that more than 2,000 people have pre-registered for the vaccine and all of those people will receive the first dose of the two-dose vaccine in the next couple of weeks.

Elected chief Mark Hill told the community through a video Six Nations received 6,000 doses of the vaccine on Saturday and held a moment of silence for the eight people who have died on Six Nations from COVID-19, three of those over the weekend.

Katie Montour, a communications officer with SNEC said Six Nations has received the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will not accept walk-in’s under any circumstance.

There are currently 35 active COVID-19 cases on Six Nations, a total of 423 cases. Six cases were reported on Saturday, two on Sunday and one on Monday. One person in the hospital and eight people have died. There are still 278 people in self-isolation.

The government has guaranteed Six Nations more shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses within the coming days, and SNEC is preparing for a steady stream of doses coming into the community.

“This eliminates the need for using the COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Matrix due to a greater quantity of vaccines coming into the community. A reminder that this prioritization matrix was only used when we were in the context of an extremely low number of vaccines coming into the community,” the release said.

Only those who register for the vaccine will receive an appointment. SNEC is asking everyone who wishes to receive a vaccine to register for it to make the best use of vaccines allotted to Six Nations.

“Every community member 18 years of age or older is strongly encouraged to pre-register in advance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” SNEC said.

Everyone entering the vaccination clinic will be subject to active COVID-19 screening questions. Montour said the screening is in place for all of SNEC buildings and questions include: have you been told to be in self-isolation? Have you been exposed to a COVID-19 case without PPE? Have you travelled outside of Canada/Ontario? Do you have any symptoms of COVID-19?

Elders will continue to have priority in the vaccine roll-out, so SNEC is strongly encouraging elders to pre-register as soon as possible. Once that’s done staff will contact elders to confirm the date and time of their appointment.

“Members must ensure that phone volumes are on and turned up in order to receive these calls from the vaccine clinic,” it said.

Vaccine clinic staff will not leave voice messages. If members do not answer the phone to confirm the date and time of their appointment the next person on the list will be called to ensure vaccine doses do not go to waste. Montour said those who miss the call will be put on a call back list.

Those who get an appointment must bring a completed consent form to the clinic. To fill out the consent form visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

To pre-register for the vaccine visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

Those who do not have access to the internet can call 226-227-9288 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“We are moving rapidly to get as many pre-registered community members scheduled as soon as we can. We are absolutely committed to providing vaccines to everyone who wants one as soon as possible,” Montour said.

Hill said in the video the SNEC is trying to look at many options. Right now paramedics and nurses are delivering the shots, but they are also looking into partnering with the Red Cross.

Community members who received the first dose of the vaccine off-reserve at another clinic must get their second dose with the same public health unit.

“If you have already received your first dose off-reserve, you cannot get your second dose at Six Nations,” SNEC said.

The province of Ontario announced in January it would delay the second dose of the two dose COVID-19 vaccines for up to 90 days, going against manufacturer recommendations to stick to the 21-18 day schedule because the companies couldn’t guarantee its efficacy outside of the window.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced its recommendation to suggest provinces give as many people as possible the first dose by extending the time window between doses to up to four months.

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced they will move to the four month interval on their Facebook page March 15.

“New direction from the province has resulted in a change to the COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Starting immediately, the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be extended. If you have a second appointment, you will be contacted by the HNHU and your appointment will be rescheduled. Please do not call the HNHU to reschedule. https://hnhu.org/appointments-for-those-awaiting-second-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-to-be-rescheduled/–,” the Facebook post said.

Montour said SNEC is still going to stick with the previous window of 28 days for the Moderna vaccination as per the manufacturer guidelines.

SNEC is also keeping those who received their first dose off-reserve in mind for their second dose.

“We are looking at considerations for those who have been vaccinated outside of the community,” Montour said.

SNEC is urging people to continue following public health measures that have been in place throughout the pandemic because some members of our community are not eligible for vaccine yet, including children.

“We must consider them in continuing to prevent the spread of this virus,” SNEC said.

Six Nations has been in the Black Alert Level Status since January and members are encouraged not to gather with anyone outside of their immediate household, wash hands often, wear a mask and to leave the territory as little as possible.

SNEC buildings remain closed until March 19 due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

