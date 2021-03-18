1492 Landback lane activist, supporter arrested for mischief and disobey court order

“I think it’s just ridiculous that anyone would believe that an entire community of Haudenosaunee people could be bossed around by a white guy from Toronto- that’s a silly thought, I think.” Skylar Williams,1492 Landback Lane land defender

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Alex Hundert, a, non-Indigenous 1492 Landback Lane supporter was arrested and ordered not to return to Six Nations or Haldimand.

The 41-year-old from Kingston, who resides in Toronto was arrested by Toronto Police Services in Toronto on March 2 and turned over to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP media officer Const. Rodney Leclair confirmed Hundert was arrested for an outstanding warrent After his arrest on January 5, 2021 he was charged with mischief and disobey order of court.

“He was held for a bail hearing at that time and was released by the courts with conditions,” Leclair said.

Leclair said he was arrested as a “result of investigation and subsequent outstanding warrant”

Hundert was charged with charged with mischief, three counts of disobey order of court and failing to comply with a release order.

“I’m not able to provide the circumstances that lead to the charges as the charges are before the courts,” he said.

He was held for a hearing which took place over Zoom on March 3 in Cayuga where he was ordered to stay with Mark Hundert at his residence on Spadina Road in Toronto from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

He was ordered not to return to the Landback Lane site, Haldimand County or Six Nations.

The court also ordered him not to have any contact, in person or electronically with and have no indirect contact with Land Defenders Skylar Williams, Kurt Gibson, Koko Newell, AJ (Allen) Graham, Todd Williams, Kaitlyn Smith, Korey Davis-Hout, Joshua Whitlow, Derick Whitlow, Deryl Porter, Audra Taillefer or Lyncoln Staats.

Hundert has not returned Turtle Island News’ requests for comment.

Leclair said OPP is always concerned for public safety, but he couldn’t comment on Hundert’s case because it’s before the courts

Alex Hundert has not just been a supporter at 1492 Landback Lane but has supported Indigenous protests at Grassy Narrows, with the Indigenous Peoples’ Solidarity group. B.C. treaty rights protests and Enbridge Line 9 protests .

In 2012 Hundert was sentenced to 13.5 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of counsel to commit mischief and one countof counsel to obstruct police as part of a collective deal that saw charges withdrawn against 11 others. The charges were for coercing others to commit mischief and creating and distributed a list of banks and political offices for people to target white protesting the G20 meetings 2010. He was originally facing 14 charges, including four counts of conspiracy, six councts of counsel, two counts of intimidation and two breaches of probation. More than 10,000 people participated in the protesters in Toronto and 140 people were injured, 40 stores were vandalized with an estimated $750,000 worth of damages. OPP have described Hundert as an anarchist.

Skylar Williams, the spokesperson for 1492 Landback Lane said he has been friends with Hundert for 20 years and the no contact order is a fairly normal tactic when dealing with Indigenous protests.

“This is a typical reaction, I think, from the courts and cops when it comes to doing whatever they can to put down any Indigenous resistance to unwanted development or resource extraction, natural gas, pipelines… Injunctions are just another tool massive corporations use to push beliefs and violence toward otherwise peaceful occupiers of our lands,” he said.

Williams said he knows a of people who dislike his long-time friend and ally, but rumours about his intentions to further his own political agenda are wildly unfounded.

“I’m not interested in throwing stones,” he said. “I think it’s just ridiculous that anyone would believe that an entire community of Haudenosaunee people could be bossed around by a white guy from Toronto- that’s a silly thought, I think.”

Williams said Hundert has used his knowledge from a masters in education to support Six Nations land claims and protests since 2006.

“His motivation is to support the camps legal stuff. He’s an academic and he’s able to help us out in whatever way to support the team,” he said.

Williams said about 20 people, the majority of them Six Nations members, came in on first day the land defence started.

“All those same people are now still here,” he said.

Meanwhile Land Defenders continue to battle with the courts for 40 others who have been charged in relation to the protest and are rolling forward with the appeal case against Foxgate Inc., which could come before the Ontario Court of Appeal in late spring or summer. The Land Defenders are also moving forward with their case in Superior Court in Cayuga and Williams has his crossed that would happen “sooner rather than later.”

He is also working his way through almost 250 years of land transactions on Six Nations, while supporting those who have court cases with lawyers or other supports.

“We are constantly kind of trying to push for what could be a peaceful resolution to all of this. We’re asking for confederacy (Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy) and band council (Six Nations Elected Council) to support moratorium we’ve that’s been eight months about development in our territory. Development needs to stop in some spaces, slowed in others and certainly when it comes to that pice of this needs to be something we start pushing forward immediately do everything we can to support our chiefs and clan mothers and, to a degree, band council. Whatever path forward to make diplomacy a peaceful resolution of this,” Williams said.

