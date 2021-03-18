Call for Indigenous Artists for 42nd Annual Assembly of First Nations

By Josie Fiegehen

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Chiefs of Ontario Host Committee will be hosting the 42nd Annual General Assembly of First Nations in Toronto this July 2021.

They are currently looking for original Indigenous artwork to be used for promotion for the assembly. They are seeking artwork that supports and promotes Ontario First Nations culture.

This year the Assembly of First Nations will be holding the National Chief elections. The Chiefs of Ontario Host Committee has created a schedule of cultural/social programming to partner with the Annual General Assembly.

The programming is a mosaic of cultural diversity in Ontario First Nations, promoting and celebrating resilience and culture.

There will be three artworks selected to be brought to the Assembly of First Nations’ Committee who will be making the final decision.

Once purchased the artwork will become property of the Assembly of the First Nations for advertising posters, flyers, websites, printed materials, posters and clothing.

Make a submission by sending an electronic copy or photograph of your artwork, along with a description of your work and a short artist biography.

The deadline for submissions is April 9, 2021.

Please send submissions by April 9th, 2021 to:Johnson-MacDonald, TAP Resources Executive

ProducerPresidenttapresources.ca 519-445-1794

Josie Fiegehen is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Saultonline.com. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

