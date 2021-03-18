OPP Project Weaver results in province wide arrests and charges including Brantford area

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Ontario Provincial Police Police arrested three people from Brantford and the County of Brant for weapons and drug trafficking after finding grenades, guns and drugs in six different locations.

“Public safety is our number one concern,” OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Scott Wade, Operations Manager, Biker Enforcement Unit said. “We have determined that these are not Canadian Military explosives, though they were made to look like military grade equipment. We are confident the source has been identified and we want to assure the public that there’s no threat to your safety.”

OPP announced the findings of the eight month investigation, called Project Weaver in a Youtube video posted on March 18, lead by OPP Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox Investigations and Organized Crime and Wade. Project Weaver spanned across Southwestern Ontario from Barrie to London. Police laid 268 charges against 10 people.

OPP executed 11 search warrants on March, 9, four of those were conducted in Brantford, others were done in Paris and Oakland. Search warrants were executed with the help of the OPP emergency response team.

Wade said police identified four separate independent criminal networks trafficking weapons and drugs. Two of those networks operated out of the Brantford area. One of those networks was responsible for trafficking guns and cocaine in Brantford and surrounding areas. OPP arrested two people. The other criminal network has been trafficking guns, grenades, other explosive devices, cocaine and cannabis in Brantford and Hamilton, another two people were arrested.

The two others were based in London, one was the Outlaw Motorcycle Club, that was trafficking guns, cocaine and cannabis. Five gang members were arrested. The other was trafficking, guns, cannabis and psilocybin (shrooms) and one person was taken into custody.

During the search warrants police seized 31 firearms, 81 grenades, two grenade launchers, 22 other prohibited devices, three explosive projectiles, 10.85 kilograms of cocaine, 216 pounds of illegal cannabis, five pounds of hash, more than $10,000 in other illegal cannabis products, 36 pounds of psilocybin (shrooms), 715 grams of MDMA, one Outlaws MC vest, $127,757 in Canadian currency, $2,106 in US currency, and eight vehicles.

Wade said he couldn’t comment on what was found in searches in Paris, Oakland or Brantford, but said “significant seizures were made in all locations.”

“The significant seizure of cocaine throughout this investigation cannot be over looked. Those trafficking these harmful substances within our communities will be held accountable for their actions,” Wade said. “Not only was a significant quantity of cocaine seized, but a significant quantity of illegal cannabis was also the subject of seizure. This confirms once again that illegal cannabis is a lucrative commodity and legalization has not removed the involvement of criminal networks in illegal cannabis markets.”

OPP is not sure where the firearms originated from, but they know some are from Canada and some are from the United States.

“We have engaged the appropriate federal and international partners to continue the tracing of these firearms,” Wade said.

He said police know that when they dismantle one criminal organization there are many more waiting to take their places, but he believes these four have been dismantled, but there is always a risk of firearms violence.

“It would be very naive to say that we know we’ve put an end to it, but we’ve made a significant impact on the availability of explosive devices and illegal substances in our community including cocaine,” he said. “We investigated these criminal networks exhaustively and (decreased) or dismantled the criminal networks. Do we have everybody involved? You know, we are very happy with the status of investigation, but there’s always things we may have missed. We have great partnerships with Brantford Police Services and Six Nation Police Services and we will continue to investigate.”

Jayme Hill, 31, of Brantford was charged with four counts of trafficking controlled substance (cocaine); three counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; possession of prohibited device knowing it is unauthorized; three counts of possession of restricted firearm with ammunition; possession of a firearm obtained by crime; three counts of weapons trafficking three counts of unauthorized transfer; three counts of possession contrary to order; possession of proceeds obtained by crime not exceeding $5000; possession for the purpose of distribution. He was remanded into custody until a bail hearing at a later date.

Brandon Spaulding, 31, of Brantford was charged with two counts of possession of explosives; two counts of under legal duty to use reasonable care to prevent bodily harm or death; 12 counts of weapons trafficking; 11 counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; Six counts of possession of a prohibited device knowing it is unauthorized, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition; 11 counts of unauthorized transfer without authority; three counts of possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, deface or removed and to counts of trafficking controlled substance (Cocaine). He was released pending court hearings.

Alicia Lewis-Haynes, 36, from Paris was charged with trafficking controlled substance (cocaine); possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm obtained by crime; weapons trafficking; unauthorized transfer; possession of proceeds obtained by crime not exceeding $5000 and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition. She was released to await court hearings.

Sean Sutherland, 32, from Ancaster received 126 charges including possession for the purpose of distribution (cannabis concentrates- shatter); possession for the purpose of selling (cannabis concentrate shatter); five counts of possession of explosives; five counts of under legal duty to use reasonable care to prevent bodily harm or death; 26 counts of weapons trafficking; 22 counts of possession contrary to order; 22 counts of possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized ; 14 counts of possession of prohibited device knowing it is unauthorized; possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition; 22 counts of unauthorized transfer without authority; four counts of possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, deface or removed and three counts of trafficking controlled substance (cocaine). He was remanded into custody until a bail hearing.

“The totality of the firearms, explosives, cocaine and illegal cannibals that were removed form our communities speaks further to the importance of collaboration between law enforcement. Any kind of firearms weapons or drug trafficking poses a significant potential threat to our communities. Law enforcement continually works together in an effort to remove these potential threats from impacting the public,” Wade said.

The investigation was conducted by the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) and Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU), in collaboration with the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) in partnership with London, Brantford, Barrie Police Services’ and many other municipal police forces.

“The success of a multi-jurisdictional project, such as Project Weaver will have a direct impact on the public safety of our city and throughout Ontario, I’m extremely proud of the work that has been done by the officers of Brantford Police Services who have worked on this project,” Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis said.

The OPP emergency response team was on Six Nations on March 17 investigating an incident that took place in Oxford County, but Wade said was not related to this investigation.

