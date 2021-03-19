Massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at Six Nations arena

Elected Chief Mark Hill says Six Nations people and non-natives and Indigenous people from other First Nations residing at Six Nations can get vaccinated here.

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations is launching a massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Gaylord Powless arena.

While elders and those most vulnerable will be given priority every Six Nations member is being urged to get registered.

The move to a larger space comes as Six Nations numbers of active COVID-19 are dropping but the community is remaining in the black zone.

The community has received 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 4,000 are coming for a total of 10,000 doses. The Red Cross is working with Six Nations to aid in the massive vaccination launch next week. There will be a video posted of what the new clinic will look like over the weekend. Elected Chief Mark Hill made the announcement Friday afternoon.

He told Turtle Island News he wants to get as many Six Nations people vaccinated as quickly as possible. “We want to get our people vaccinated as quickly as we can,” he said. He said Red Cross personnel will be on hand to help with the vaccinations and clinic.

Elected Chief Mark Hill said he plans to get vaccinated at the clinic. At least three Six Nations band councillors, Hazel Johnson, Kerry Bomberry and Wendy Johnson were vaccinated off reserve. “I understand when people want to get vaccinated as soon as they can, but I will be getting mine here,” he said. “I want to be one of the first at the massive clinic,” he said.

Councillor Kerry Bomberry said he got vaccinated off reserve. “I got it Thursday, March 11 in Brantford. I got it to stay as healthy as I could be and it was the first place my wife checked on line.” Niether Councillor Hazel Johnson or Wendy Johnson returned Turtle Island News requests for comment .

Councillor Helen Miller received her vaccination at the Six Nations. “Like a lot of other people I thought about going off reserve to get the vaccine but I believe as councillors we should be leading by example so I registered with and got my vaccine right here on Six Nations.”

Elected Chief Mark Hill said non-natives and Indigenous people from other First Nation communities living at Six Nations are also eligible for vaccinations here. “We are not dealing with the residency bylaw on this. If they live here they are eligible for the vaccine. This is too big an issue for residency to interfer. We know people are living here and working here so if they live here, if they reside here, we are trying to protect the whole territory and that includes them. So yes, non-native people living in the community can register.”

He said their OHIP card would provide an address showing proof of residency.

So far over 600 Six Nations members have received their vaccine dose and 128 of those have received their second and over 2,600 have registered.

You can register online or at the call in centre 226-227-9288

Elected Chief Mark Hill said the $2,500 small business relief fun applications are available.

.

Add Your Voice