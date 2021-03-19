Six Nations re-opening administration offices community will remain in black

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) offices are re-opening and some staff will go back to working at the office.

SNEC announced offices and services will resume Monday, March 22 in a March 19th Facebook post that also reminded community members that Six Nations remains in the Black Alert Level.

“Council departments will be returning to pre-shut down delivery effective Monday, March 22,” the Facebook post said. “Please note that we remain in the Black Level Alter Status and that full screening and public health and safety measures remain in effect.”

SNEC closed all of its buildings and departments for two weeks on March 4 because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community and asked businesses to do the same.

At the time elected chief Mark Hill cautioned residents that if COVID-19 positive case numbers in the community didn’t come down, the buildings would stay closed.

“We will monitor the situation daily,” he said in a video posted to Facebook on March 4.

Among those SNEC offices to close was the Six Nations Public Library, but many offices continued to operate normally, like fire and paramedic services, public works, emergency response, children and family services. Most departments offered virtual care.

In a press release and face book posting SNEC had asked businesses to hold shorter hours and only open from noon to 6 p.m.

Businesses were confused about the direction because they have operated in the Black Level Alert Status since early January, so SNEC held two Zoom meetings for business owners to ask questions.

Hill said in one of the Zoom meetings that it was a miscommunication and the press release should have only asked businesses to consider shortening their hours.

“We can’t control the businesses, we know that,” he said.

The closure came at a time when there were just over 30 active COVID-19 cases in the community and almost a month after a spike of more than 200 cases.

Six Nations currently has 29 active active COIVD-19 cases in the community, with no new cases reported on March 18, four on March 17 and three on March 16. This brings the total number of cases to 431 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 156 people in self-isolation, one person in the hospital and eight community members have died.

More than 2,500 people have registered for the shot and SNEC is urging as many people a possible to register at https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/ for those who do not have access to the internet call 226-227-9288 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The community’s vaccination clinic was up and running at Emily C. General Elementary School where 601 people have received the first dose of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and 128 have gotten their second dose.

Add Your Voice