COVID-19 Variant of Concern identified within Six Nations community

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The first two cases of a COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) have surfaced at Six Nations.

The cases were identified last Thursday March 18, 2021 and Monday, March 22, 2021.

Ohsweken Public Health (OPH) said it reported its first COVID-19 variant lab result on March 18th and a second confirmed VOC on March 22, 2021.

Concern is now being raised as a result the speed in which a VOC can spread. In a statment Monday, OPH said a VOC can spread within a day or two as opposed to two weeks and can cause more severe illness.

OPH said all positive lab results are examined for Variants of Concern. Contact tracing has begun and those affected have taken measures to self-isolate. This action will limit further spread outside of the household and everyone is encouraged to take the self-isolation precautions seriously, especially as we begin to see a rise in VOCs in surrounding communities.

Public Health Ontario will be notifying the individuals regarding the VOC being detected in their lab results.

Six Nations Health Services dire Lori Davis Hill said “the presence of a VOC found in the territory should be taken very seriously. It is a reminder that everyone must remain vigilant with protective measures with anyone outside of their own household.”

VOCs detected within the community will be reported on the www.sixnationscovid19.ca website.

Ohsweken Public Health is urging the community to continue to follow health and safety guidelines to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 within the territory. This includes staying home as much as possible, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, avoiding large gatherings and seeking the COVID-19 vaccination when possible.

Vaccinations will only be administered to those who have booked and received a confirmed appointment from the clinic. Vaccine booking can be done online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca. Only members that do not have an internet access should be calling the phone line to book a vaccine appointment at 226-227-9288, 7 days a week, between 9:00AM – 8:00PM.

It is also strongly encouraged that community members get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms or think they may have been exposed to the virus. It is possible to contract the virus and not have any symptoms while still being contagious.

To book a COVID-19 test at the assessment center, please visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 1-855-977-7737 or locally at 226-446-9909.

