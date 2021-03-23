Daily
Six Nations has 13 active cases of COVID-19 including two variants

March 23, 2021 20 views

The Six Nations COVID-19 vaccination centre opened today (Tuesday, March 23, 2021)  at the Gaylord Powless arena . So far Six Nations has had 851 people receive their first shot and  128 people fully vaccinated.  As of Tuesday Six Nations had 13 active cases a drop of  103 cases from early March when the community was hit with 116 active cases after several large events were held in the community. There have now been 8 COVID-19 related deaths at Six Nations.  Six Nations now has two cases of a COVID-19 variant. No information on what the variant was has been released.

