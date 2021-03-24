Fire spreads from field to empty building at Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

Haldimand County Fire fighters battled a three alarm blaze at the Mississaugas of Credit First Nation outside Caledonia Wednesday, March 24, 2021 for three hours. No one was injuried in the blaze. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

By Victoria Gray

Writer

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION-Haldimand County Fire crews descended on a three-alarm blaze in Mississaugas of Credit First Nation outside Caledonia, Ontario, with reports that children had been trapped inside a home engulfed in flames.

Haldimand Fire Chief Jason Gallagher said reports of children inside turned out to be false, but the fire was upgraded from a one to three-alarm fire in case anyone was injured.

“We wanted to make sure we had as many people as possible in case there were injuries,” he said.

The fire started in a field around 2:44 p.m. on March 24th at a property on Mississauga Road and engulfed an abandoned home and spread through grassy and treed areas on that property and both adjoining properties. The fire spread throughout the ditch and made it a far as the road.

Gallagher said because there were reports of persons possibly inside the home they tackled putting out the structure fire first.

“When we got here the house was fully engulfed,” he said. “So, we got that put out and then we started to work on the field surrounding it.”

By 4 p.m. the fire was extinguished and fire fighters were dealing with hot spots in the field and taking apart the house to douse hotspots within the structure.

Two people were assessed by paramedics, but neither were taken to hospital and Gallagher said they were fine and no fire fighters were injured during the blaze.

He said because the home was abandoned it was difficult to estimate damage costs.

Crews from Hagersville, Caledonia, Cayuga and Jarvis helped put the fire out.

