Mississaugas of Credit First Nation has vaccinated over 500

Vaccinations are well underway for the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations (MCFN).

After hosting three vaccination clinics over the last three weeks more than 500 band members have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Kerri King, director of operations for MCFN said the three clinics were very successful.

“Overall, our clinics were successful and a step forward with ensuring the continued safety of our community,” King said.

The first two-day clinic was held on March 6 and 7 where 444 people were vaccinated and the third one-day clinic was held on March 12 where 124 people were vaccinated atMNCFN Community Centre on New Credit Road. A total of 568 of the 800 on reserve members have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics were held in partnership with Haldimand-Norfolk Public Health and West Haldimand General Hospital, which elected chief Stacey Laforme said had worked very well with MCFN staff and the partnership was an appreciated bridge to opening further dialogue.

“I see it as a real chance to build relationships. We haven’t always had the best relationship with our neighbours. I look at this an opportunity to build on that and make it stronger,” he said. “I’m very hopeful for that.”

MCFN has more than 800 adults living on the reserve and about 10,000 registered band members. The clinics were open to both those living on and off the territory.

“our clinic provided the opportunity for all MCFN members over the age of 18 years old to be vaccinated, it was not limited to our on-reserve population. Additionally, all other adults who reside within the MCFN community were eligible to be vaccinated,” King said.

MCFN have zero active cases of COVID-19, one possible case and have had 17 cases in total since the pandemic began last March.

As the pandemic stretches into its second year and the third wave of cases approaches communities are racing to administer vaccines and fight COVID-19 fatigue, urging all community members to continue following public health guidelines including frequent hand washing, staying home as much as possible, not gathering with people outside of your household, wearing a mask when it is necessary to leave home and to continue practicing social distancing.

Laforme said in his first announcement to the community that First Nations have advantages in crisis. “A lot of communities, no matter how strong ties have they are still a group of separate community members who may look and love each other, but when you look at First Nations, we are families and that helps us try to protect each other. This a scary time, a dangerous time but we will get through this,” he said. “This is a pandemic is a challenging time, but we’ve lived our lives through challenging times. This is just another obstacle for us to meet and I think we’re done that fairly well.”

