New Brunswick to appoint a commissioner to address systemic racism

March 24, 2021 47 views

FREDERICTON- New Brunswick says it will appoint a commissioner mandated to address systemic racism in the province.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn released a statement today saying the government acknowledges systemic racism exists in New Brunswick and that it wants to better understand what can be done about it.

She says it’s expected the commissioner will be hired in the next three months and make recommendations to the government within a year.

Labour Minister Trevor Holder says it’s essential to New Brunswick’s social and economic growth that everyone in the province feels welcome and accepted.

The government has allocated $500,000 for the commissioner and their work.

A final report is to be prepared by March 31, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 24, 2021.

 

