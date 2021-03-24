Local News
Six Nations massive COVID-19 centre opens

March 24, 2021 89 views
Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill and councillor Helen Miller listen as Firefighter and Emergency Control Group manager Ashley Russell-Taylor explains the new Gaylord Powless Arena COVID-19 vaccination centre logistics during a walk-thru Saturday. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations massive COVID-19 Vaccination Centre open at GPA By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations massive COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has opened at the Gaylord Powless Arena. (GPA) with plans to have the entire community vaccinated against COVID-19 in 45 days In a walk-through of the clinic Saturday Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said they have “high hopes” of getting everyone connected to Six Nations vaccinated. He said they will be receiving up to 10,000 Moderna vaccinations . The clinic will allow 16 people to be vaccinated at a time and once up and running smoothly as many as 1,500 people could be vaccinated in a single day. Six Nations firefighter and Emergency Control Group (ECG) manager Ashley Russell-Taylor said once an individual arrives at the GPA , with their…

