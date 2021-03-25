Daily
Chief Rickard announces funding to upgrade water systems 

March 25, 2021 38 views

By Josie Fiegehen

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Chief Rickard has announced last night that Garden River First Nation has received $2.8M to upgrade the water lines in the community.

The original lines were installed 50 years ago with minimal resources and funding,

The upgrades will include the Ojibway subdivision, including the Green Sky, Gemah and Shingwauk Street area.

“This project will continue to protect one of our most sacred gifts and necessities of life- access to clean and safe water for our people.  Our goal is to strive for future infrastructure improvements throughout the community,” Chief Rickard comments in the press release.

Rickard also acknowledges the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Terry Sheehan the local Member of Parliament, and the Province of Ontario in their support of this upgrade.

With First Nations access to clean drinking water being at the forefront of national conversation, it is great for the community to know that our leaders are holding Trudeau accountable to his promise of clean safe drinking water for Canadian First Nations.

Josie Fiegehen is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  SaultOnline.com . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

