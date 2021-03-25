Daily
National News

Federal Liberals earmark $7.2 billion for health care, vaccination, municipalities

March 25, 2021 35 views

OTTAWA-The federal Liberals have introduced legislation to provide $7.2 billion to cash-strapped provinces, territories and municipalities, with more than half going to immediate health-care needs.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says COVID-19 has placed extreme pressure on health-care systems across the country and Canadians need help urgently.

She says $4 billion, to flow through the Canada Health Transfer, will help ensure health systems do not buckle under the continued strain of the pandemic.

The bill also proposes $1 billion to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programs.

In addition, the legislation would provide $2.2 billion for municipalities and First Nations communities through the federal gas-tax fund.

Freeland says the planned spending is a down payment on programs that will be more fully outlined in the federal budget next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous people more likely to die in a fire than non Indigenous: Statistics Canada

March 25, 2021 45

OTTAWA- A Statistics Canada study says Inuit are more than 17 times more likely to die…

Read more
Daily

Chief Rickard announces funding to upgrade water systems 

March 25, 2021 38

By Josie Fiegehen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chief Rickard has announced last night that Garden River…

Read more

Leave a Reply