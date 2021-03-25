Six Nations has moved into the Orange Alert Level Status.

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations is out of the black and into the Orange Alert COVID-19 status.

Six Nations Elected Council announced the move to lessened restrictions on March 24 and reminded community members to continue following public health guidelines.

As the territory moved into the Orange Level schools and daycares will remain closed and private gatherings are still restricted to members of the same households.

The risk level in Orange is considered moderate to high. Although there are still 11 cases in the community the spread of the virus is considered contained to clusters and outbreaks, but community transmission is possible.

There have been a total of 435 cases of COVID-19 in the community since the beginning of the pandemic, 58 people are currently in self-isolation, one person is in hospital and 8 people have died.

The community, and surrounding communities health and emergency response capacity is approaching capacity. Private gatherings with masks and social distancing is limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors, but SNEC is urging people to continue only gathering with members of your own household.

Monitored gatherings are limited to 10 outdoors and 25 outdoors.

Vaccinations clinics began at the Gaylord Powless Arena this week. So far 1,133 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, 588 people are booked to get one and 128 people have been fully vaccinated.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community should avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework.

Surrounding communities

Brantford and Hamilton are currently in the Red/Control category of Ontario’s safe reopening plan, meaning it has a weekly incidence rate of 40 per 100,000 or more, the percent of positive cases is 2.5 per cent or more, there is repeated outbreaks in many industries and settings, there is an increasing number of large outbreaks and the level of community transmission is going up.

Brantford had seven new cases on Wednesday, there are currently 54 active cases. There has been a total of 1,702 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, two people remain in hospital and 13 have died.

Hamilton reported 87 new cases on March 24 with 746 active COVID-19 cases and has had a total of 12,099 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There was one new death in Hamilton brining their total number of deaths to 302.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in Ontario’s Orange/Restrict level which means there is a weekly incidence rate of 25 to 39.9 per100,000, the positivity rate is 1.3 to 2.4 percent, there have been repeated outbreaks in many industries and settings, there are an increasing number of large outbreaks an community transmission is going up.

The health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on March 23 and have 67 active cases in the region. There has been a total of 1,575 cases and 39 people have died.

