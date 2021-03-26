Brantford urges protesters to comply with RED-Control COVID-19 orders including crowd control

BRANTFORD, ON-Brantford is warning potential golf course protesters to limit their numbers to 25 or face charges under the city’s COVID-19 Red Control designations that prevent large gatherings.

Protesters are planning to gather at the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The city moved into the Red-Control desigantion March 22, 2021 level under the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. Under the designation organized public events and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people. The City said it was asking organizers of the event, and any persons that choose to attend the event to follow applicable capacity restrictions, public health orders and guidelines including physical distancing, and use of face coverings, to control the spread of COVID-19 transmission .

Arrowdale will no longer be operated as a golf course going forward. The city said in a statement Friday they are reminding the public that golf is not permitted at the property. Golfing activities pose a risk to the health and safety of non-golfers on the property. Any persons observed golfing at Arrowdale will be asked to leave the property immediately, and, should they refuse, the City may seek police intervention and trespassers may be prosecuted.

