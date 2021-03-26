Six Nations Royal Bank closed due to possible COVID-19 case

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Royal Bank of Canada’s Ohsweken branch is closed due a possible COVID-19 case.

The bank closed on Thursday, March 25 without notice and remains closed.

Cheryl Brean. Senior manager of RBC’s communications in southwestern Ontario confirmed an employee at the branch has a possible case of COVID-19, so the branch was closed as a precaution.

“The health and wellness of our employees and our clients is always our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe workplace. We learned of a possible case of COVID-19 at our Ohsweken branch,” she said in an email.

She said the banks administration took immediate action when they learned of the ill employee.

“Upon learning of the possible case we took a number of immediate steps to protect the health and safety of our employees and clients, including advising employees who work in the branch to stay home, closing the branch, and undertaking a disinfecting of the branch,” she said.

ATM’s are still open and operating, but if community members require in-person bank services Brean advised them to go to Hagersville branch at 30 Main Street South and suggested using internet banking.

“We encourage clients to use mobile or online channels for their everyday banking needs,” she said.

There are currently 12 active COVID-19 cases on Six Nations, one case was reported on March 25 bringing the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 436. There are 58 people in self-isolation, two people are in hospital, up from one on March 25 and eight people have died.

There have been two cases a COVID-19 variant of concern, but the specific variant has not been confirmed.

There have been 1,133 people given the first dose of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Gaylord Powless Area, 128 people have received their second dose and 588 people have pre-registered and are waiting to receive their first dose.

RBC did not return request for comment on when the bank will reopen.

Add Your Voice