Convicted repeat child sex offender released into Hamilton this week

HAMILTON, ONT-A three-time convicted sex offender will move into Hamilton this week.

Steven Edward Robinson is scheduled for release into the Hamilton community on Friday, April 2 Hamilton Police said in a news release on March 30.

The 55-year-old recently completed a seven year sentence for sexual interference.

This is the man’s third federal conviction and sentence for child related sexual offences dating back to 1991.

Police said an application for a Section 810.1 Recognizance Order was submitted to the Courts where “additional conditions may be placed on Robinson. Furthermore, a plan is in place to monitor and review Robinson’s activities within the city,” police said.

Robinson was sentenced to serve seven years minus time served in September, 2015, when a 13-year-old girl, who lived in his apartment complex came forward after being sexually assaulted in Robinson’s Hamilton apartment. He was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and threatening bodily harm against a child dating back to 2010.

CHCH News reported in 2015 he had nine convictions in 10 years related to child sexual offenses, the youngest victim was a four-year-old boy.

Robinson, who is originally from Chatham was released from prison for multiple sexual offenses in Chatham, he was back in jail less than two weeks later for breaching his release conditions. He was found at a park and in a school yard looking for babysitting gigs.

He moved to Hamilton in 2004 with conditions prohibiting him from being around anyone 14-years-old or younger without a reasonable adult accompanying them. He was also not to go to parks, school grounds or community centres.

Jackie Penman, communications officer for the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said Robinson’s history of child sexual offences makes him high risk to reoffend.

Robinson’s conditions of release and a court order has banned him from associating with those under the age of 16 alone and he can’t use the internet unless he adheres to his conditions of release. He can’t go to daycares, swimming areas, parks, go-carting establishments, fair grounds, amusement parks, play grounds, school properties or anywhere one could expect children to be there.

Penman said in an email that Robinson’s release into the community is a priority for HPS and the offender management unit will monitor Robinson’s daily activities.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist police with the continued enforcement of Robinson, to contact Detective Bob Hill of the Offender Management Unit at 905-546-3832.

To give information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

