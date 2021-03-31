Dunnville man charged in crash that killed Mississauga of Credit First Nation woman

A Dunnville resident has been charged in relation to a motor vehicle collision that took the life of a Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) woman.

The charges came as a result of Ontario Provincial Police’s Haldimand County Detachment continued investigation into a two-vehicle collision that happened on March 11 at 6:51 a.m. Police, Haldimand County Fire Services and paramedics responded to Highway 6 where a witness reported the two-vehicle collision. OPP believe both vehicles were travelling northbound. One vehicle rolled over and a woman was ejected from the rolling vehicle. She was found unresponsive.

Police have identified that woman as 27-year-old Ashley Banner of MCFN.

Paramedics rushed Banner to Haldimand Hospital with life threatening injuries. She was later transported to another hospital by Air Ornge Ambulance, but she passed away and was pronounced deceased in hospital on March 14.

OPP have charged the driver of a grey sedan, Hunter Ward, 23, of Dunnville with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample, three counts of fail to comply with a probation order and driving without a driver’s license.

OPP are still investigating the crash and are asking any one who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information about the crash to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Add Your Voice