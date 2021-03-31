Haldimand Fire crews descended on a blaze in New Credit March 24th. Haldimand Fire Chief Jason Gallagher said The fire started in a field around 2:44 p.m. along Mississauga Road in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and engulfed an abandoned home and spread through grassy and treed areas on that property and both adjoining properties before it was extinguished. (Photo by Victoria Gray)…
