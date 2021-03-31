Local News
Haldimand Fire crews descended on a blaze in New Credit

March 31, 2021 107 views
Haldimand Fire crews descended on a blaze in New Credit March 24th. Haldimand Fire Chief Jason Gallagher said The fire started in a field around 2:44 p.m. along Mississauga Road in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and engulfed an abandoned home and spread through grassy and treed areas on that property and both adjoining properties before it was extinguished. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

Haldimand Fire crews descended on a blaze in New Credit March 24th. Haldimand Fire Chief Jason Gallagher said The fire started in a field around 2:44 p.m. along Mississauga Road in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and engulfed an abandoned home and spread through grassy and treed areas on that property and both adjoining properties before it was extinguished. (Photo by Victoria Gray)

