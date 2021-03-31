Haldimand OPP asking for help locating missing woman

Amber Ellis

Haldimand OPP are asking the public for help in locating a local woman missing for over a month.

Amber Ellis went missing over a month ago and Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police continue to search for her.

The 32-year-old’s family contacted police on March 8 because they hadn’t seen or heard from her since the beginning of February on Six Nations. OPP are now asking the community to keep an eye out for her. She is known to have frequently visited Six Nations.

Ellis is described as five-foot-nine and about 120 lbs with a thin build. She has long, dark hair and brown eyes.

She has ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Six Nations, Hamilton or could also be in northern Ontario.

OPP is asking anyone with information about Ellis to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

