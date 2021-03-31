Land Back land supporter arrested, protest enters 250th day

By Victoria Gray Writer Another 1492 Land Back Lane supporter was arrested. Courtney Skye was arrested in Caledonia on March 25 after leaving the site to grab a bite to eat. Ontario Provincial Police communications officer Rodney Leclair said an officer was on routine patrol on Argyle St. North in Caledonia and ran a check on a licence plate. That check showed the registered owner’s drivers licence was currently suspended. OPP conducted a traffic stop at approximately 11:20 a.m. and discovered Skye was facing charges of mischief, disobey order of court and fail to comply with a release order. “The accused, who, was previously charged on September 3, was issued paperwork to appear in court at a later date and released,” Leclair said. Skyler Williams, spokesperson for Land Defenders confirmed…
