Six Nations businesses trying to keep doors open through COVID-19 pandemic

By Victoria Gray Writer Some have shut down. Others are working through windows from behind closed doors. And some have turned to the internet in an effort to offset business loss. But they all agree…business at Six Nations is suffering. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a struggle for industries at Six Nations. Some are closing, others have thrived and many are just making ends meet, but they all have one thing in common. They are all stressed out. Non-essential businesses that were thriving before the pandemic and lockdowns are suffering because those businesses depend on people browsing their shelves, like I and S Crafts and Supplies. Owner Irene Green has contemplated closing the business over the year, but said she just keeps going and keeps hoping. “It’s horrible. I can’t…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice