Six Nations is getting connected…towers, broadband…

By Victoria Gray Writer With three active internet projects underway 100 per cent of Six Nations is expected to soon have access to the internet. Six Nations will see Explornet, a SWIFT project and a new initiative funded by Rogers Communications Inc. all working towards 100 per cent of the community having access to 4G fibre internet connections. Representatives from Rogers gave a presentation about their underground Fibre lines project at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) general council meeting on March 23 to lay out their proposed plan. Kim Barrington, Rogers director of Indigenous collaborations presented the company’s proposed plan to help cover the territory completely with high speed fibre internet. She said with SNEC’s approval the project could be completed by the end of 2021, with a signed agreement…



