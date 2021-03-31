Six Nations loses another community member to COVID-19

By Victoria Gray

The Six Nations community is mourning the loss of another community member to COVID-19.

The Six Nations COVID-19 website statistics showed another death in the community on March 30, bringing the total number of losses since the beginning of the pandemic to nine.

As of March 30 there are five active cases in the community and there have been a total of 438 cases of COVID-19 in the community since the beginning of the pandemic.

Only one new case has been reported since March 26.. Sixty-six people are currently in self-isolation and one person remains in hospital.

Six Nations Registered Band Members are urged to register for a COVID-19 vaccination on the territory.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) received 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine three weeks ago and is urging all those over the age of 18, who wish to get their first dose of the two-dose vaccine to book one online at https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

Brantford remains in the Red Control level of the provinces COVID-19 response framework and the Brant County Health Unit’s (BCHU) online sign-up form for Indigenous peoples and high-risk populations meant for the second phase of vaccinations was overwhelmed with teachers trying to sign-up for COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend.

“BCHU has become aware that an appointment booking link has begun circulating amongst elementary and secondary school staff in our community. Elementary and secondary school staff are not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” BCHU Tweeted.

The link was set up for Indigenous adults, people who live in congregate care situations (groups homes and shelters), healthcare workers and those with chronic conditions.

BCHU said teachers are scheduled as part of the second phase for community vaccination, but they are still in phase one, which includes those listed above and those 70 years of age and older.

They said teachers who made an appointment will not receive a vaccine if they show up.

“All elementary and secondary school staff who have used this link to book an appointment will not be offered vaccine when/if they arrive for their appointment. We’ve connected with the applicable school boards to kindly ask that all elementary and secondary school staff who have currently booked appointments, please cancel them,” BCHU said.

SNEC downgraded the community to the Orange Alert Level Status on March 24. Schools and daycares will remain closed and private gatherings are still restricted to members of the same households.

The risk level in Orange is considered moderate to high. The spread of the virus is considered contained to clusters and outbreaks, but community transmission is possible.

The community, and surrounding communities health and emergency response capacity is approaching capacity. Private gatherings with masks and social distancing is limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors, but SNEC is urging people to continue only gathering with members of your own household.

Monitored gatherings are limited to 10 outdoors and 25 outdoors.

Vaccinations clinics are running at the Gaylord Powless Arena regularly.As of March 30th 1,133 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, 588 people are booked to get one and 128 people have been fully vaccinated.

The Orange Level means there are no restrictions on travel, but community members should avoid travelling to regions in a higher response framework.

Surrounding Areas:

BCHU reported 29 new cases on Tuesday and currently has 84 active COVID-19 cases bringing their total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,788. There are three people in the hospital and there have been 13 deaths.

Brantford has had 54 variant of concern cases linked to the UK variant and 13 cases where both the UK variant and a variant called E484K were both present. Public health has not determined a lineage for that variant, for which one person in Brantford was found to carry only that variant.

There have been 25,113 people given a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations and 2,570 who have had both doses.

Hamilton entered into the Grey Lockdown measure in the provincial COVID-19 response framework on March 29, but premiere Doug Ford announced that as of April 12 gyms and personal grooming facilities could re-open in Grey areas with reduced capacity.

Hamilton reported 63 new cases on Monday and currently has 729 active COVID-19 cases bringing their total case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 12,568. Hamilton Health Sciences has 84 people in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 staff have confirmed cases and 129 are self-isolating. They are at 86 per cent capacity. St Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton is reporting 31 patients with active cases, four staff have tested positive and 49 staff are in self-isolation and 309 people have died in the region

There have been 90,909 people given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 14.6 per cent of people eligible for a vaccine have received one. The HPHU’s goal is to reach 75 per cent. There are about 501,268 people living in the region.

Haldimand-Norfolk is currently in the Orange Restrict Level and Haldimand-Norfolk Public Health reported six cases over the weekend, 4 on Monday and had 78 active cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,629 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 39 people have died. 18,896 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 1,625 people have gotten their second dose.

