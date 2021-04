SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Firefighters, OPP and ambulance personnel were on the scene of an early morning multiple vehicle accident today (April 1, 2021) that has seen at least one person airlifted to hospital. A truck and vehicle collided at Chiefswood Road and Townline. The accident has shutdown the roadway. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

MORE TO COME.

