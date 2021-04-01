Brantford Police continue to investigate discovery of remains

BRANTFORD-City police are continuing to work with the Center of Forensic Sciences and the Coroner’s Office to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a Brantford area man who’s remains were located in a remote field in the North end of Brantford earlier this year.

Brantford Police Services said the identity of the remains were confirmed March 23rd to be those of a 49-year-old man from the Brantford area. Next of kin were notified of the death. Police are not releasing the name of the deceased out of respect for the family. The investigation began January 23rd when a city resident discovered what was believed to be a human skull and contacted police. A postmortem coroner’s examination was held.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jason Sinning at (519) 756-7050 ext.2265 or Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID251

