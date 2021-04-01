Daily
National News

School district able to prioritize Aboriginal employee hiring

April 1, 2021 61 views

By Hannah Scott

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Richmond is the first B.C. community to be able to provide preferential hiring and layoff protection for teachers who identify as Aboriginal.

The new provisions are part of a special program approval from the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, a provincial body that aims to address inequality and discrimination. Richmond Teachers’

Association president Liz Baverstock mentioned the news at last night’s school board meeting.

While other districts have been able to do preferential hiring, Richmond is the first to also include built-in layoff protection.

“I think Richmond should be proud of the work that we have done in this area, and that we are in fact the first to receive this approval,” said Baverstock.

Hannah Scott  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Richmond Sentinel. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

`I don’t feel safe’: Syilx mother shaken after learning RCMP, social worker searched her home without her knowledge 

April 1, 2021 157

By Brielle Morgan  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Lauren Marchand found out that an RCMP officer…

Read more
Covid-19
Daily

21 COVID variant cases in south Saskatchewan First Nations: ISC 

April 1, 2021 65

By Evan Radford Local Journalism Initiative Reporter REGINA, SASK-As COVID-19 variant strains continue spreading in Regina…

Read more

Leave a Reply