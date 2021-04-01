School district able to prioritize Aboriginal employee hiring

By Hannah Scott

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Richmond is the first B.C. community to be able to provide preferential hiring and layoff protection for teachers who identify as Aboriginal.

The new provisions are part of a special program approval from the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, a provincial body that aims to address inequality and discrimination. Richmond Teachers’

Association president Liz Baverstock mentioned the news at last night’s school board meeting.

While other districts have been able to do preferential hiring, Richmond is the first to also include built-in layoff protection.

“I think Richmond should be proud of the work that we have done in this area, and that we are in fact the first to receive this approval,” said Baverstock.

