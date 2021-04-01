Six Nations Police arrest three drugs, weapon found in house, child turned over to authorities

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Three people are facing multiple drug charges and a weapons charge after Six Nations Police raided a Seneca Road house March 25th 2021.

Police also found a small child in the home that was turned over to Ogwadeni:deo (OGD).

Police said on March 25th, 2021 they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a trailer on Seneca Road. Three people inside the trailer were arrested and a small child was found on the scene. Police also searched vehicles and a sea can at the address.

Police seized cocaine , Alprazolam (Xanax) pills a large quantity of Canadian currency, cell phones, digital scales, drug packagin, a shot gun and ammunition.

All three of the accused suspects are charged with:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax)

· CC 354(1) Possession Under $5,000

· Firearm: Unauthorized Possession

· Ammunition: Careless Use

· Firearm: Careless Use

Two of the accused suspects were released on an Undertaking. The third accused was held for a formal bail hearing.

Add Your Voice