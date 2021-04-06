Daily
National News

Electronic duo A Tribe Called Red rename themselves the Halluci Nation

April 6, 2021 96 views

TORONTO- A Tribe Called Red have changed their name to the Halluci Nation.

The electronic producers made the announcement official on their Facebook page after performing under their new identity in recent months.

The duo say the name is inspired by the works of Indigenous poet and activist John Trudell, who died in 2015.

He was also the inspiration for their 2016 concept album “We Are the Halluci Nation.”

Tim (2oolman) Hill and Ehren (Bear Witness) Thomas started billing themselves as Halluci Nation last year, and appeared under the name on a televised New Year’s Eve special for TVO.

The Halluci Nation plans to release a new album called “One More Saturday Night” that serves as a homage to the group’s monthly Electric Pow Wow party, which ran in Ottawa for nearly a decade starting in 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Mesa Verde National Park designated as dark sky park 

April 6, 2021 41

  CORTEZ, Colo.- The Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, known for preserving ancient cultural sites,…

Read more
Daily

North’s only law school launches Indigenous law and justice institute 

April 6, 2021 41

By Jenny Lamothe  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Thanks to the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program offered…

Read more

Leave a Reply