Six Nations man faces multiple charges in single vehicle accident

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 27-year-old Six Nations man after a single vehicle collision on Mississauga Road in Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation.

OPP said on Monday April 5, 2021 at 4:15 p.m., OPP responded to Mississauga Road for a single vehicle collision. A witness at the scene told police a vehicle had rolled over. OPP located the vehicle abandoned off the roadway but said a person was near the vehicle.

OPP said as a result of their investigation, officers located a man nearby and determined he was the driver involved in the collision.

OPP charged Dice Darryl Wythe, 27, of Six Nations of the Grand River with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

Fail to Remain

Careless Driving

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving a motor vehicle while under suspension

Drive a motor vehicle with no licence plates

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page