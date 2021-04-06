Six Nations man faces multiple charges in single vehicle accident

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 27-year-old Six Nations man after a single vehicle collision on Mississauga Road in Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation.

OPP said on Monday April 5, 2021 at 4:15 p.m., OPP responded to Mississauga Road for a single vehicle collision. A witness at the scene told police a vehicle had rolled over. OPP located the vehicle abandoned off the roadway but said a person was near the vehicle.

OPP said as a result of their investigation, officers located a man nearby and determined he was the driver involved in the collision.

OPP charged Dice Darryl Wythe, 27, of Six Nations of the Grand River with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

Fail to Remain

Careless Driving

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving a motor vehicle while under suspension

Drive a motor vehicle with no licence plates

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

