Investing in a debt ridden ship

Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cannabis committee is in debt. So far just over $80,000 but the army of consultants hired to try to get Six Nations into the cannabis business are warning it will almost double in just the next few months to over $150,000! Six Nations Senior Administrative Officer Darren Jamieson is telling SNEC don’t worry, be happy. It isn’t a debt, it’s an investment! You know, the old adage you need to spend money to make money. Except its been three years and any one launching a business certainly wouldn’t keep piling on debt after three years without any coming in. It just make any ‘cents’. At the same time the cannabis committee’s lawyer is pushing SNEC to incorporate the cannabis commission/committee believing somehow that will legally…
Related Posts
Six Nations moving to Alert Level Red
April 7, 2021 29
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations is moving into Alert Level Red as of Thursday…
Ontario imposes four week stay at home order as COVID 19 overwhelms hospitals
April 7, 2021 73
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces new COVID-19 measures for the province on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. PHOTO…