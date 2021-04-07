Daily
Editorial

Investing in a debt ridden ship

April 7, 2021 64 views

Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cannabis committee is in debt. So far just over $80,000 but the army of consultants hired to try to get Six Nations into the cannabis business are warning it will almost double in just the next few months to over $150,000! Six Nations Senior Administrative Officer Darren Jamieson is telling SNEC don’t worry, be happy. It isn’t a debt, it’s an investment! You know, the old adage you need to spend money to make money. Except its been three years and any one launching a business certainly wouldn’t keep piling on debt after three years without any coming in. It just make any ‘cents’. At the same time the cannabis committee’s lawyer is pushing SNEC to incorporate the cannabis commission/committee believing somehow that will legally…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
