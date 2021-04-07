Daily
National News

Six Nations moving to Alert Level Red

April 7, 2021 30 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations is moving into Alert Level Red as of Thursday April 8, 2021 at 12:01am.

What it means:

  1. Complete restriction of any gatherings outside of your own household
  2. Monitored gatherings permits 5 people indoors and 10 outdoors
  3. Avoid non-essential travel, travel locally where possible
  4. Elementary schools will remain closed and daycares will also remain closed at this time
  5. Businesses advised to offer services via contactless transactions only
  6. Indoor restaurant dining is not permitted     For further information regarding the details of Alert Level Red, please view the full document at: www.sixnationscovid19.ca

