Six Nations moving to Alert Level Red

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations is moving into Alert Level Red as of Thursday April 8, 2021 at 12:01am.
What it means:
- Complete restriction of any gatherings outside of your own household
- Monitored gatherings permits 5 people indoors and 10 outdoors
- Avoid non-essential travel, travel locally where possible
- Elementary schools will remain closed and daycares will also remain closed at this time
- Businesses advised to offer services via contactless transactions only
- Indoor restaurant dining is not permitted For further information regarding the details of Alert Level Red, please view the full document at: www.sixnationscovid19.ca