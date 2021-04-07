Local News
ticker

SN Cannabis Commission over $800,000 in debt and rising

April 7, 2021 284 views
Six Nations Cannabis Commission lawyer Kim Thomas,Elected Chief Mark Hill councillor Nathan Wright and Audrey Powless-Bomberry and SNCC member Drew Hill and consultant Wayne Greer spoke at a SNCC/SNEC community update last Thursday. The public only learned of the meeting just hours before it began.

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations may be inching closer to band regulated cannabis sales on the territory, but right now the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) is operating in the red and hoping eventual sales will cover the cost. The SNCC and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) held a live community update on the SNCC on March 31st that included legal, business and health consultants working with SNCC to set up the independently regulated cannabis industry on Six Nations. The three year old SNCC is currently operating with an $830,000 debt load and projecting a $1.4 million deficit. They still need to purchase lab equipment, a possible $500,000 in inventory and have to build set up a warehouse with office space and a functional laboratory space at an unknown…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations moving to Alert Level Red

April 7, 2021 29

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations is moving into Alert Level Red as of Thursday…

Read more
Daily

Ontario imposes four week stay at home order as COVID 19 overwhelms hospitals

April 7, 2021 73

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces new COVID-19 measures for the province on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. PHOTO…

Read more