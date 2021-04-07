SN Cannabis Commission over $800,000 in debt and rising

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations may be inching closer to band regulated cannabis sales on the territory, but right now the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) is operating in the red and hoping eventual sales will cover the cost. The SNCC and Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) held a live community update on the SNCC on March 31st that included legal, business and health consultants working with SNCC to set up the independently regulated cannabis industry on Six Nations. The three year old SNCC is currently operating with an $830,000 debt load and projecting a $1.4 million deficit. They still need to purchase lab equipment, a possible $500,000 in inventory and have to build set up a warehouse with office space and a functional laboratory space at an unknown…
